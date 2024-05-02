Interactive session on exercise and mental health by Dr Taher Saif at UAP

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An interactive discussion session on "Physical exercise & mental health" with the faculty members and management of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) was held at the auditorium UAP on 2 May.

Being the guest speaker, Dr. M Taher A Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, discussed the profound impact of physical activities on mental well-being. Notably his achievements include being elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Engineering, the highest professional honor in engineering, also known as the "Nobel Prize of Engineering."

Professor Dr. M. Shamim Z. Basunia, Emeritus Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, UAP graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson, Board of Trustees (BoT), UAP attended as the special guest. Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP chaired the program. 

Among others Prof. Dr. Sultan Mahmud, Pro vice-chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain, Treasurer;  Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean, School of Engineering; Prof. Dr. M.A. Baqui Khalily, Dean, School of Business; Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Dean, School of Medicine, members of the BoT, Heads of the Departments, faculty members and officials were present.

 

