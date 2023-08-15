Titas Gas pays tribute to Bangabandhu's mural on National Day of Mourning

15 August, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 11:42 am

Titas Gas pays tribute to Bangabandhu's mural on National Day of Mourning

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Titas Gas has paid tribute to Bangabandhu's mural on National Day of Mourning today. 

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Titas Gas Managing Director Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah and senior levels of officials of the organisation, members of the welfare association and CBA leaders were present.

Ttas Gas held a discussion and prayer meeting in the auditorium room of the head office.

Besides food was distributed among the needy.

 

Titas Gas

