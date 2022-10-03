TikTok introduces Family Pairing feature in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 02:44 pm

TikTok introduces Family Pairing feature in Bangladesh

TikTok has launched Family Pairing feature, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs, in Bangladesh today. 

With its #FamilyFirst initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness on how parents can use the Family Pairing Feature to monitor activities on their teens' accounts including DMs, notifications, watch and download settings, says a press release. 

Family Pairing allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their teen's and set controls including: Screen Time Management, Restricted Mode, Direct Messages, privacy and security settings etc. 

TikTok has collaborated with some of Bangladesh's most popular celebrities and creators who will be creating exciting content to amplify TikTok's endeavors around family safety, especially focusing on its younger users aged between 13 and 19.
 

