‘Technology and future-ready youth to shape the post-pandemic world’: Grameenphone CEO

Global System for Mobile Communications GSM Association (GSMA) has organised its signature 'Mobile 360' event on 12 October, 2021, where the CEO of Grameenphone, Yasir Azman, presented a keynote on "Technology vs the Pandemic: How has the Pandemic Influenced Digital Advancements?"

In his speech, he outlined the newfound possibilities of technology amid the global pandemic catastrophe, said a press release.

The Grameenphone CEO pointed out this discourse with apt rationality, disseminating the evolution of mobile technology, connectivity, public-private partnership opportunities, and access to vital information, affordability, the telecom industry's contribution to health and education, and future-readiness and obtaining of futuristic tech tools like Big Data.

During the session, Yasir Azman mentioned how the Bangladesh government and private sector worked relentlessly together since Covid-19 hit the country, saying, "Connectivity has become not only essential but critical in these challenging times amid confinement measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

"As a collective force telecom industry stepped up with affordable connectivity managing additional capacity, facilitated online education & LMS platforms, equipped health sector and best utilise big data for fighting coronavirus. To make it happen, innovation and sheer commitment helped the industry sustain this rapid serge," he added.

He stressed denotation of creating a future-ready ecosystem, addressing citizens' digital needs, including online safety, acquisition of next-gen skills to enable and accelerate digitalisation, upskill of the existing resource pool, and utilisation of 4G and high-speed internet to explore the dignitaries who have applauded the possibilities of unleashing 4IR at the event.