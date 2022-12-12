Standard Chartered and SME Foundation jointly facilitate holistic training programme for Khulna-based women entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently collaborated with the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation) to organise and host a training programme for 40 female entrepreneurs based in Khulna.

The theme of the programme was "Business Management and Financial Readiness", reads a press release.

The programme taught burgeoning entrepreneurs a number of key skills and competencies over the course of three days. Upon completing the programme, participants received a certificate to verify their participation. Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in handicraft product manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the SME Foundation regularly come together to arrange training sessions focused on empowering female entrepreneurs across Bangladesh.

Mishael Abu Imam, head of business banking products, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Muhammad Khairuzzaman, branch manager of Khulna, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Md Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager of SME Foundation, were present for the programme's closing ceremony.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and head of consumer, private and business banking, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said, "Women entrepreneurs have created significant employment opportunities in Bangladesh and have always been one of the key drivers of economic growth and development. We are grateful to SME Foundation for working with us to organise this training opportunity in Khulna, and we look forward to expanding our collaborative efforts with the SME Foundation in the future."

Md Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager of SME Foundation, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the bank".

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.

Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation) is a Bangladesh government owned organisation that provides training and financing to small entrepreneurs. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that involves both the government and small medium enterprise industry trade bodies.