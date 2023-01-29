Southeast Bank organises 'Business Policy and Planning Conference'

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank organises 'Business Policy and Planning Conference'

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:18 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Southeast Bank Limited on Sunday (29 January) organised "Business Policy and Planning Conference" to evaluate the business position of the bank, reads a press release.

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the bank; Duluma Ahmed, vice-chairperson; Board of Directors M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominated by Bay Leasing & Investment Ltd), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director and chairman of Risk Management Committee, Md Rafiqul Islam (nominated by Asia Insurance Ltd.), Anjuman Ara Shahid (nominated by Single Click IT Solution Pvt Ltd), Syed Sajedul Karim, independent director and chairman of Audit Committee and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (current charge) attended the conference.

Divisional Heads of the bank's head office, all Regional Heads, all Head of Branches and Sub-Branches, and In-charges of Offshore banking unit also participated in the conference.

The members of the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Ltd reviewed the overall progress of the bank and formulated the overall strategic business policy and plan for the year 2023.

In the conference, they discussed the bank's various successful business initiatives and last year's achievements in detail.

They also discussed the future planning of the bank and expressed their collective commitment towards making a successful journey in future to take the Bank to new heights.

Southeast Bank / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund