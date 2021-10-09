Sony-Rangs launches 'Char Chokka' campaign ahead of T-20 World Cup 

Sony-Rangs, the leading electronics and electric company, has organised a grand launching ceremony of "T-20 World Cup - Char Chokka Offer" campaign and "Annual Business Conference 2021" in Sylhet.

Under the new campaign, customer will enjoy exclusive discount on all electronics products. Offer can be availed from Sony-Rangs online store and countrywide showrooms from 9 October.

Along with the exclusive discount for any product, customer will get "Char Chokka" scratch card where chance to get instant cash discount between Tk750 to Tk1 lakh for purchasing product of Tk10,000 and above.

There is also a chance to win Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka four days and three nights tour package. Customer will get Sony soundbar, BRAVIA XR t-shirt, Rangs ceiling fan, Bongo yearly subscription, Rangs washing machine as free gifts with selected products as well.

Even after these cash return, voucher and gifts, there will be additional discount up to Tk1,500 for GP Star customers and instant 5% or up to Tk1,000 Cashback for Customers who will pay via Nagad.

Managing Director Ekram Hussain and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain jointly inaugurated the grand opening ceremony along with the high officials of REL.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 38 years. This event has been organised following health and safety measures.