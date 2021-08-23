Sony-Rangs launches ‘SONY-RANGS Days’ campaign

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 04:08 pm

SONY-RANGS has launched a campaign on the grand opening ceremony of 'SONY-RANGS Days' at the Sonartori Tower Showroom, 12, Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, Dhaka-1000.

Customers will get exclusive discounts on all electronics products, Digital Cash Return, Cash Voucher & Free Gifts that can be availed from Sony-Rangs online store and countrywide showrooms from today, said a press release. 

Customers will also get confirm SMS with Digital Coupon and Cash return value between BDT 750 to BDT 100,000 for purchasing a product of Value BDT 10,000 and above. 

By applying this Digital Coupon, customers can avail the discount on that purchase or can use it in their next purchase. Besides, there will be a chance to win a Cash Voucher of Taka up to 100,000. This Cash Vouchers will be notified via SMS to Customers, and they can redeem it on their next Purchase of Taka 15,000 and above within September 30, 2021. 

Customers will also get Rangs Ceiling Fan, Rangs Desi Karaoke, Bongo Yearly Subscription, Rangs Home Appliances as Free Gifts with selected products. 

Even after these Cash returns, Vouchers and Gifts, there will be an additional discount up to Taka 1,500 for GP Star, Banglalink Loyalty Customers and for Customers who will pay via Nagad. 

Ekram Hussain, Managing Director and Beanus Hussain, Deputy Managing Director jointly inaugurated the grand opening ceremony along with the High Officials of REL. 

This offering will be available in countrywide showrooms and online stores till November 30, 2021.

