Sony-Rangs inaugurates Hazipara showroom 

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:01 pm

Rangs Electronics Limited (REL) popularly known as "SONY-RANGS" has launched their 95th showroom at Hazipara in the capital's Malibagh area.

Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain inaugurated the new outlet at a launching ceremony today, reads a press release.

Head of Marketing, Sales & Distribution of Rangs Electronics Limited Mohammad Zane Alam, Deputy General Manager, Head of Retail Sales, KM Musaddeque Ullah and other high officials from Marketing & Sales. 

Also, journalists from different newspapers, satellite channels and other distinguished guests were present there.

Customers will enjoy additional discounts at the new showroom after the Rangs Bijoy Utshab campaign. 

Rangs Electronics Ltd is the sole distributor and only authorised licensee for marketing all types of SONY products in Bangladesh nationwide.

