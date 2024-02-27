Sonali Life Insurance unveils 'Sonali First Doctrine'

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 11:45 am

Related News

Sonali Life Insurance unveils 'Sonali First Doctrine'

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Sheikh Mohammad Daniel, director of Sonali Life Insurance.
Sheikh Mohammad Daniel, director of Sonali Life Insurance.

Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited has introduced the innovative "Sonali First Doctrine" to solidify its standing in Bangladesh's competitive life insurance sector.

This doctrine prioritises collective interests over individual gains, focusing on operational excellence, transparency, accountability, and innovation, reads a press release.

Under the "Sonali First Doctrine," Sonali Life emphasises operational excellence, aiming to streamline processes and leverage cutting-edge technology for increased efficiency across its operations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From underwriting to claims processing, every aspect of the company's functioning will undergo optimisation.

Transparency and accountability are paramount under this doctrine, with Sonali Life committing to the highest standards of integrity in all transactions. 

The company will rigorously monitor purchases and scrutinize financial records to ensure accountability at every level.

Furthermore, innovation serves as a cornerstone of Sonali Life's future-proofing strategy. 

By revolutionising policy management and enhancing customer experiences, the company aims to surpass evolving industry expectations.
 

Sonali Life Insurance Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

13m | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

23h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

38m | Videos
Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

1h | Videos
Int'l passengers growing

Int'l passengers growing

2h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

3h | Videos