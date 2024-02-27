Sonali Life Insurance unveils 'Sonali First Doctrine'

Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited has introduced the innovative "Sonali First Doctrine" to solidify its standing in Bangladesh's competitive life insurance sector.

This doctrine prioritises collective interests over individual gains, focusing on operational excellence, transparency, accountability, and innovation, reads a press release.

Under the "Sonali First Doctrine," Sonali Life emphasises operational excellence, aiming to streamline processes and leverage cutting-edge technology for increased efficiency across its operations.

From underwriting to claims processing, every aspect of the company's functioning will undergo optimisation.

Transparency and accountability are paramount under this doctrine, with Sonali Life committing to the highest standards of integrity in all transactions.

The company will rigorously monitor purchases and scrutinize financial records to ensure accountability at every level.

Furthermore, innovation serves as a cornerstone of Sonali Life's future-proofing strategy.

By revolutionising policy management and enhancing customer experiences, the company aims to surpass evolving industry expectations.

