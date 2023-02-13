Sonali Life to be converted into an Islamic insurance business

Stocks

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Sonali Life to be converted into an Islamic insurance business

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:48 pm
Sonali Life to be converted into an Islamic insurance business

Sonali Life Insurance's board of directors has decided to convert itself into an Islamic life insurance business from a traditional one.

The new generation life insurer would seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 23 March, according to a disclosure through the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Islamic insurance operations, also known as Takaful, mainly embrace the principle of mutual cooperation and shared responsibility, instead of the traditional insurance business of risk transfer.

In Takaful, participants pool their contributions to create a collective fund that is used to provide financial protection to members in case of unforeseen events such as death or disability.

Also, the funds are invested in a Shariah-compliant way and it is a trend nowadays in the financial services industry to convert into Islamic models in the Muslim-majority market.

However, Bangladeshi insurance clients have had bitter experiences with their favourite Islamic life insurers once -- Fareast Life -- as some responsible people embezzled gigantic funds of the company and it turned insolvent to pay back their clients.

Sonali Life shares having a face value of Tk10 each were trading at Tk63 apiece at 12:10pm on the DSE.

 

Top News

Sonali Life Insurance Company / Islamic Insurance / bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

7m | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

1h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

19h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed