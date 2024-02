Sohail RK Hussain joins Bank Asia as president & MD

Sohail RK Hussain joined Bank Asia Limited as president and managing director on 11 February 2024.

Prior to joining Bank Asia, Hussain led two leading private commercial banks in the country- Meghna Bank Limited as managing director & CEO since 2020 and the managing director & CEO of City Bank Limited from 2013 to 2019, reads a press release.

Under his leadership the banks received a number of national and international awards including DHL – The Daily Star Bangladesh Business Award, CMAB Best Corporate Award, Finance Asia Best Bank Award, Global Finance World's Best Digital Bank awards etc.

Starting career at ANZ Grindlays Bank, Hussain worked in different capacities and leadership positions in Standard Chartered and Eastern Bank Limited.

In his illustrious career of more than 33 years, Hussain is versatile and skilled as well as experienced in different fields of banking including Re-engineering banks, developing and executing strategic plans, Corporate Banking, SME, Green Banking, Retail Banking, Infrastructure Financing, digital solutions, centralization operations, Islamic banking window operations, Cards business, treasury, Agent Banking, equity and quasi equity transactions redefining strategies, merger & acquisition, advisory & structured finance transaction and bringing in strategic equity investors.