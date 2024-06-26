Social Islami Bank approves 10% dividend at 29th AGM

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:06 pm

Social Islami Bank approves 10% dividend at 29th AGM

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 29th Annual General Meeting of Social Islami Bank was held on 26 June through virtual platform.

10% dividend (5% cash & 5% stock) has been approved for the year 2023 at the AGM, reads a press release.

Md Kamal Uddin, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, presided over the meeting. Md Sayedur Rahman, cice chairman, Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO, Directors of the Board, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, and shareholders of the Bank were present in the meeting.

Deputy managing directors along with senior executives were also present in the meeting. The shareholders thanked for giving 10% dividend and also suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting.

The AGM was conducted by the Company Secretary Md Nazmul Ahsan, FCS.

In his speech, Md Kamal Uddin, vice chairman, thanked the shareholders and regulators, and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. He also hoped that the shareholders would continue their support in the coming days.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO, replied various queries of the shareholders, and talked about the growth of different indicators of the Bank. He also informed the shareholders about various products and thanked them for their resolute trust in the Bank. He deeply believes that Social Islami Bank will achieve its desired goals under the prudent guidance of the Board of Directors.

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

