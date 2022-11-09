Shwapno's ad on mosquito nets and repellents creates buzz

Retail brand and grocery chain shop, Shawpno recently launched an ad titled "Mo-Te Moshari" to promote the lucrative discount on mosquito nets and mosquito repellants.

Viewers have welcomed the 48-second ad with a positive response. The ad was viewed more than a million times and was shared and commented on by almost 36000 users since being posted on 1 November, said a press release.

The advertisement was produced by Fahin Arefin Evan and Emon Khan on behalf of Shawpno's in-house creative communication.

Thanking the viewers in a joint statement, they said, "Shwapno has continuously been trying to deliver various unique content to the audience from a contemporary context. We are delighted that anti-mosquito content on 'Mo-Te Moshari' has received such positive response."