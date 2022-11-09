Shwapno's ad on mosquito nets and repellents creates buzz

Corporates

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

Shwapno's ad on mosquito nets and repellents creates buzz

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 12:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Retail brand and grocery chain shop, Shawpno recently launched an ad titled "Mo-Te Moshari" to promote the lucrative discount on mosquito nets and mosquito repellants.

Viewers have welcomed the 48-second ad with a positive response. The ad was viewed more than a million times and was shared and commented on by almost 36000 users since being posted on 1 November, said a press release.

The advertisement was produced by Fahin Arefin Evan and Emon Khan on behalf of Shawpno's in-house creative communication.

Thanking the viewers in a joint statement, they said, "Shwapno has continuously been trying to deliver various unique content to the audience from a contemporary context. We are delighted that anti-mosquito content on 'Mo-Te Moshari' has received such positive response."

Shwapno / Mosquito

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

3h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

1h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

4h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

19h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?