Shwapno opens new outlet in Rangpur

Shwapno, a leading supermarket chain in the country, launched one of its outlets in Rangpur' Pirganj upazila on Friday.

It is located at Bot-Tola (opposite to Islami Bank), Dr Wajed Mia Road, Ward-07, Pirganj upazila of the district, read a press release.

Pirganj Municipality Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim, Officer in Charge Jakir Hossain, Shwapno zonal manager of operation Md Shah Newaz Mozumder Roni, Zonal Manger Inventory and Cash Management Officer Md Sabbir Ahmed, and many others were present at the inauguration.

Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwapno now expanded to 44 districts of the country."