Shwapno opens new outlet in Rangpur

Corporates

Press release
31 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet in Rangpur

Press release
31 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 02:01 pm
Shwapno opens new outlet in Rangpur

Shwapno, a leading supermarket chain in the country, launched one of its outlets in Rangpur' Pirganj upazila on Friday.

It is located at Bot-Tola (opposite to Islami Bank), Dr Wajed Mia Road, Ward-07, Pirganj upazila of the district, read a press release.

Pirganj Municipality Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim, Officer in Charge Jakir Hossain, Shwapno zonal manager of operation Md Shah Newaz Mozumder Roni, Zonal Manger Inventory and Cash Management Officer Md Sabbir Ahmed, and many others were present at the inauguration.

Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwapno now expanded to 44 districts of the country."

Shwapno

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations