Sheltech wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2022

Sheltech received ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2022 in Commercial Building category for outstanding implementation of fire safety system in the project of Sheltech Northern Star.

State minister for Disaster management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman MP, handed over the award and safety certificate to Shahjahan, Head of operations of Sheltech at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) Friday, said a press release.

In commercial category Sheltech is the only real estate company awarded at 8th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2022.

Northern Star is a 10 storied commercial building located at the heart of the major commercial hub in Dhaka at Banani-11, plot-118.

It accommodates a total of 23,206 sqft of commercial space. The building represents visually stunning architecture built with the finest materials and technology.

Fire protection system of Northern Star consists of modern security and firefighting system which was completely designed and executed by Md Sayiful Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of Sheltech.