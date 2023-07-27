Sheltech Brokerage gets Independence Golden Jubilee Award-2022

Sheltech Brokerage Limited received the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award-2022" as one of the best Intermediaries in Capital Market in the Brokerage House category.

On Tuesday (25 July), the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) organised a formal ceremony to present the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award" trophies, certificates, and checks to the winning firms including Sheltech Brokerage Limited.

On behalf of the organisation, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Brokerage received the Independence Golden Jubilee Award from the Chief Guest Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, attended as the special guest at the event held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center located at Agargaon of the capital city. Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission presided over the event.