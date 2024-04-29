ShareTrip co-founder Sadia Haque Wins ‘Most Inspiring Woman in Asia’ Award 2024

Sadia Haque, the co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip and an advocate for women's empowerment has been honoured with the prestigious "Most Inspiring Woman in Travel (Asia) 2024" award at the Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) Awards 2024.

This esteemed accolade recognises her exceptional achievements and significant contributions to the field of business and women empowerment throughout Asia, reads a press release.

As a renowned business leader, Sadia Haque has consistently demonstrated exemplary success and a passion for driving positive change. She also has an impressive track record, including prestigious accolades like the Philips Kotler's award and the C-Suite award, where she was recognised as the top CEO in the start-up category.

Her dedication to promoting equal opportunity in the workplace, combined with her visionary approach to reshaping perceptions of travel within her country, has positioned her as an inspirational role model for many.

"I'm incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Haque.

"It reflects not only my journey but also the efforts of countless women who are pushing boundaries and breaking barriers. This recognition is a testament to the progress which we are making, and I hope it inspires others to continue striving for a more equitable future."

Throughout her career, Haque has championed various initiatives that support women in business and technology. She has launched programs aimed at mentoring young women, promoting STEM education, and advocating for gender equality in corporate environments.

Under her leadership, ShareTrip has become a leader in the Travel & Tourism industry, recognised for its innovative approach and commitment to social responsibility.

At the Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) awards, distinguished women in the Asian travel sector are celebrated for their exceptional contributions. Esteemed senior executives and industry professionals gather to acknowledge, appreciate, and highlight their inspiring journeys.

The "Most Inspiring Woman in Travel" award is a significant milestone for Sadia Haque as well as for ShareTrip, which highlights their unwavering dedication to creating positive change. It also serves as a reminder of the impact that one person can have when driven by a clear vision and a desire to make a difference.