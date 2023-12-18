Seminar held on Finance Company Act 

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organized a Seminar on Finance Company Act - 2023, December 15, 2023 at the Company's Head Office, DR Tower (Fourteenth Floor), 65/2/2, Bir Prateek Gazi Golam Dastgir Road, Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Syed Abu Nasser Bukhtear Ahmed, Independent Director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, presided over the seminar.

Former Secretary Kazi M. Aminul Islam, Chairman, Meridian Finance and Investment Limited and Honorary Chairman of Bangladesh Association and Finance Company, was present as chief guest in the event. Hasan Shaheed Ferdous, Chairman, People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited, was present as special guest.

The Board of Directors of ILFSL, Chairmen of subsidiary companies and borrowing institutions, Chairmen of other financial institutions, depositors, eminent lawyers, experienced bankers and Md Mashiur Rahman, Managing Directors of ILFSL, and many others were also invited and attended at the discussion programme.

Keynote of the seminar was presented by Sk. Nazibul Islam, Ex-Faculty Member, BIBM, and legal explanation was given by Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milan, Legal Retainer of ILFSL.