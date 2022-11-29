'SDG Network of Future Leaders' launched at DU-ICE Centre's seminar

The Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Centre, University of Dhaka has organised a seminar on "Role of Universities in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Realisation" whereby "SDGs Network of Future Leaders", a platform of youth enthusiast and passionate problem solvers was launched.

The idea of the platform is to act as a voice on SDGs realisation through talk, discuss, debate and idea generation.

The seminar took place at Prof Abdullah Faruk Conference Room at Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka Tuesday (29 November).

The objective of the seminar was to talk about the role of University in SDGs realisation, reads a press release.

The seminar started with the welcome remarks of Executive Director of ICE Centre Rashedur Rahman. Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was present as the chief guest. In her speech, she highlighted the different role of different stakeholders in SDGs realisation.

She mentioned that youth have played a fundamental role in socio-cultural and economic development of society. To realise the vision of 2041, youth should play significant role and she is glad that a network has been launched by ICE Centre to address this issue.

Photo: PR

Guest of Honour LEE Jang-Keun, ambassador of the Republic of Korea, said that innovation is critical to address the SDGs and he shared that the South Korean government will work on this issue in partnership with the University of Dhaka especially by addressing entrepreneurial initiatives to address SDGs in the project titled "Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship (PYE)".

SK Saifur Rahman, deputy editor, Prothom Alo; Prof Dr Fakhrul Alam, director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty, University of Dhaka and Kamran T Rahman, senior vice president of MCCI were present as special guests, the release adds.

Md Rashedur Rahman, while highlighting the research, education, governance and external leadership said that university as an institution should be considered in policy formulation and voice of student leaders has the utmost importance in realising the SDGs.

Prof Dr Fakhrul Alam said that university is a place where ideas and ideologies are developed. According to him, if universities are taken seriously in SDGs realisation, the whole society will be benefitted.

Kamran T Rahman in his speech highlighted the need of collaborative initiatives from industries and other stakeholders.

Saifur Rahman encouraged the youth to work for the neglected industries for sustainable development. He said that whoever is working on sustainable development goals ought to know their own roots and gain profound knowledge on our own country first. "The practice of `Know thyself' is a must now," he added.

Prof Dr Khondoker Bazlul Haque, vice-chairman, ICE Centre, in his concluding remarks mentioned that the 4IR and French Revolution were greatly influenced by the educational institutions and now in SDGs realisation, university also can play a significant role.

An essay competition was organised earlier on the same topic and in the prize giving ceremony followed by this seminar, some winners shared their voice and highlighted the fact that university is a hub of diversified minds and it should focus on collaboration, not competition for SDGs realisation.