Brac JPGSPH, University of Groningen hold conference on improving SDGs by enhancing women empowerment

Corporates

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Brac JPGSPH, University of Groningen hold conference on improving SDGs by enhancing women empowerment

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac James P Grant School of Public Health and the University of Groningen, Netherlands recently co-organised a conference titled "Improving Sustainable Development Goals by Enhancing Women's Empowerment" to stimulate closer cooperation and mutual knowledge exchange between different stakeholders in the fields of food security, agricultural development, health and nutrition, and women empowerment and to build bridges between different fields of knowledge.

The conference started with welcome remarks from Dr Kaosar Afsana, professor, Brac James P Grant School of Public Health, Brac University, and Dr Lensink Bernardus Wander, professor, Department of Development Economics, University of Groningen.

On the first day, Dr Ruhul Amin Talukder, additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh chaired the session on the intersection of women's empowerment and the SDGs.

Anne van Leeuwen, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh attended the inaugural dinner, where Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director, icddr,b were present among others.

During the conference, distinguished panelists discussed issues related to Nutrition, Food Security, and Gender including SDG Interactions and Conceptual Framework, Women Empowerment Intervention Design, Integrated Nutrition Governance, Unicef conceptual framework of undernutrition and utilisation of health services, Prevention of diseases including life courses, Delivering health & nutrition systems, reads a press release.

Prof Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director, Research Initiatives, Bangladesh; Dr Akhter Ahmed, country representative, International Food Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh; Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr Firdousi Naher, professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr Rudaba Khondker, country director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Bangladesh; Germame Garuma Chegen, acting state minister for Agriculture, Ethiopia were present among other distinguished panelists.

Dr Sabina Faiz Rashid, dean and professor, Brac James P Grant School of Public Health attended the conference as a keynote speaker.

 

BRAC University / BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health / Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

9h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together