Brac JPGSPH, University of Groningen hold conference on improving SDGs by enhancing women empowerment

Brac James P Grant School of Public Health and the University of Groningen, Netherlands recently co-organised a conference titled "Improving Sustainable Development Goals by Enhancing Women's Empowerment" to stimulate closer cooperation and mutual knowledge exchange between different stakeholders in the fields of food security, agricultural development, health and nutrition, and women empowerment and to build bridges between different fields of knowledge.

The conference started with welcome remarks from Dr Kaosar Afsana, professor, Brac James P Grant School of Public Health, Brac University, and Dr Lensink Bernardus Wander, professor, Department of Development Economics, University of Groningen.

On the first day, Dr Ruhul Amin Talukder, additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh chaired the session on the intersection of women's empowerment and the SDGs.

Anne van Leeuwen, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh attended the inaugural dinner, where Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director, icddr,b were present among others.

During the conference, distinguished panelists discussed issues related to Nutrition, Food Security, and Gender including SDG Interactions and Conceptual Framework, Women Empowerment Intervention Design, Integrated Nutrition Governance, Unicef conceptual framework of undernutrition and utilisation of health services, Prevention of diseases including life courses, Delivering health & nutrition systems, reads a press release.

Prof Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director, Research Initiatives, Bangladesh; Dr Akhter Ahmed, country representative, International Food Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh; Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr Firdousi Naher, professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr Rudaba Khondker, country director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Bangladesh; Germame Garuma Chegen, acting state minister for Agriculture, Ethiopia were present among other distinguished panelists.

Dr Sabina Faiz Rashid, dean and professor, Brac James P Grant School of Public Health attended the conference as a keynote speaker.