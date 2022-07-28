Save the Children publishes book commemorating its 50 years in Bangladesh

Save the Children has published a book titled "50 Years of Bangladesh for Children" comprising 15 writings of eminent figures of the country on the overall picture of children in Bangladesh in the past fifty years, current realities, and vision for the future.

The organisation has published the book jointly with Prothoma Prokashon, reads a press release.

Minister for Planning of Bangladesh, MA Mannan MP, unveiled the book at a launching event held at a hotel in Dhaka Thursday (28 July).

He said, "Whatever we do, we all want to do it together. The content of the book is excellent, many topics are discussed where work remains to be done. A concerted effort is required from all sectors."

The minister added that in addition to the study, some of the writings included in the book reflect the author's real-world experience and explore how to get past any barriers that may be present in the field of child development.

The publication highlights alternative ideas to prevent violence against children.

Issues like protecting the child's health, future, development, prospects, challenges, safety have also been addressed, according to the release.

The list of authors includes children's rights activists, researchers, journalists, child health experts, academics, litterateurs, and children's film organisers.

At the launching event, Save the Children's Bangladesh Country Director Ono Van Mannen said, "During Bangladesh's 50th anniversary, Save the Children also crossed 50 years of their work in Bangladesh. I think this is the best time to publish the book".

"The issues raised by the authors in the book about the children of Bangladesh will create thoughts among all those who are aware of child rights. We look forward to working together in the future," he added.

Educationist and litterateur Syed Manzoorul Islam, Executive Director of CAMPE, and advisor to the former caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, author-litterateur Anisul Hoque, and Program Development and Quality Sector Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh Reefat Bin Sattar edited the book.

Along with Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, the book's writers, the editorial board, representatives of the high commissions and embassies of several countries having missions in Bangladesh, UN representatives, and visitors from the commercial sector were all present at the launching event.