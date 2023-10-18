1 child killed every 15 minutes in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: Save the Children

Palestinian girl Fulla Al-Laham, 4, who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed 14 family members, including her parents and all her siblings, lies on a bed as her grandmother sits next to her, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 14 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

More than 1,000 children have reportedly been killed in 11 days of airstrikes on Gaza – one child every 15 minutes– with children making up a third of total fatalities in Gaza, Save the Children said on Tuesday (17 October).

The humanitarian organisation for children also called for an immediate ceasefire.

It said reports of child fatalities have not been confirmed by official sources but children have been gravely impacted.

Reports suggest that children are among the 199 people abducted and taken into Gaza as hostages.

As the 'total siege' of Gaza continues, the already dire humanitarian situation continues to get worse, giving rise to soaring needs. With no way in for aid supplies and basic goods, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency warned yesterday that clean water is running out and people – particularly young children - will soon start dying of severe dehydration.

While reports suggest the Israeli government resumed water supply to southern Gaza on 15 October, power-dependent water pumps are not working after four days with no electricity in the Gaza Strip.

This morning, the UN warned that all hospitals in Gaza are believed to only have about 48 hours of fuel left to operate backup generators, putting thousands of patients, including children, at immediate risk.

"Water is running out and time is running out for the children of Gaza," said Save the Children's Country Director Jason Lee. "With the UN Security Council expected to reconvene today, a ceasefire must be agreed to save children's lives. Without an end to fighting – without a ceasefire – thousands of children's lives hang in the balance."

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the number of people killed in Gaza has now risen to 3,300 with more than 13,000 injured since October 7.

According to the United Nations, a staggering 4,200 people have been killed, over one million people displaced in just 10 days, and large areas in the Gaza Strip reduced to rubble since the war began 11 days ago.

The death toll includes a large number of women and children, as well as at least 11 Palestinian journalists, 28 medical staff and 14 UN colleagues. It remains unclear how many more bodies may be buried in the rubble – with many families missing loved ones, terrified about their uncertain fate.

With numerous health facilities hit by bombardment and others beyond breaking point, there are serious concerns about the accessibility of medical care for the many thousands injured – and for the estimated 50,000 pregnant women, as well as people with chronic physical and mental health issues.