Runner Properties, Bondstein sign home automation development agreement

Bondstein and Runner Properties signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in the development of the home automation industry and smart home solutions at Runner Group's head office in Tejgaon Industrial Area Thursday (15 December), reads a press release.

Chairman of Runner Group of Companies Hafizur Rahman Khan and Vice-Chairman Md Mozammel Hossain were present as chief guests in the MoU signing ceremony.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Runner Properties Ltd and Bondstein Technologies Ltd by Mir Shahrukh Islam, managing director and CEO of Bondstein Technologies and Abdul Kalam Azad, COO of Runner Properties.

To save electricity wastage and help reducing carbon emission, smart solutions can act as a game changer. With the ongoing demand of efficient and fast lifestyle of 21st century, people are becoming ready to upgrade technologies they use at their homes.

According to the memorandum, Bondstein will provide home automation solutions evaluating the current and future needs in the light of the developing technology of the world and their skilled manpower will work in the technology deployment, said Runner Properties Limited.

Expressing the assurance of working relentlessly with the goal of building a smart Bangladesh in the future, the officials of the institutions said, "Smart home appliances such as smart door locks, smart door bells, smart switches, etc can contribute in building a smart ecosystem.

Runner Properties always strives to bring the latest technology to its customers. This smart home solution will bring a new dimension to consumers' lifestyle."

The relevant senior officers and employees of Runner Properties Limited and Bondstein Technologies Limited were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

