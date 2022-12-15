Runner Properties, Bondstein sign home automation development agreement

Corporates

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

Runner Properties, Bondstein sign home automation development agreement

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:48 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bondstein and Runner Properties signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in the development of the home automation industry and smart home solutions at Runner Group's head office in Tejgaon Industrial Area Thursday (15 December), reads a press release.

Chairman of Runner Group of Companies Hafizur Rahman Khan and Vice-Chairman Md Mozammel Hossain were present as chief guests in the MoU signing ceremony.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Runner Properties Ltd and Bondstein Technologies Ltd by Mir Shahrukh Islam, managing director and CEO of Bondstein Technologies and Abdul Kalam Azad, COO of Runner Properties.

To save electricity wastage and help reducing carbon emission, smart solutions can act as a game changer. With the ongoing demand of efficient and fast lifestyle of 21st century, people are becoming ready to upgrade technologies they use at their homes. 

According to the memorandum, Bondstein will provide home automation solutions evaluating the current and future needs in the light of the developing technology of the world and their skilled manpower will work in the technology deployment, said Runner Properties Limited.

Expressing the assurance of working relentlessly with the goal of building a smart Bangladesh in the future, the officials of the institutions said, "Smart home appliances such as smart door locks, smart door bells, smart switches, etc can contribute in building a smart ecosystem.

Runner Properties always strives to bring the latest technology to its customers. This smart home solution will bring a new dimension to consumers' lifestyle."

The relevant senior officers and employees of Runner Properties Limited and Bondstein Technologies Limited were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

For more details on smart home products, visit: smarthome.bond

Runner Group / Bondstein Technologies / Smart Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit