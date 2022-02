Praava Health partners with Runner Group

Praava Health has signed an agreement with automotive conglomerate Runner Group.

Under this agreement, all Runner Group, and its sister concern employees and their family members will get an exclusive offer on different services from Praava health.



Shafaat Ali Choyon, Head of Marketing and Corporate Sales at Praava Health; Rudaba Tazin Aditi, director admin at Runner Group; Shahriar Jan Quadri, senior manager (HR) at Runner Group; Rokonuzzaman, senior manager (marketing) at Praava Health; Sohana Binte Sayed, manager (HR) at Runner Group; Sumaira Hossain Farin, assistant manager (Marketing) at Praava Health were present at the ceremony.