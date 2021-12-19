Runner group organises "Muktir Moncho” marking victory day 

Marking the 50th anniversary of the victory and the history of the Liberation War, the Runner Group organised "Muktir Mancho" on 16 December.

Starting from 1 December, the concluding ceremony of the programme was held at the Amphitheater of Hatirjheel after being held in 26 districts of the country.

"Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Gosthi" organised this form of event in '71 and inspired the refugees and freedom fighters.

Shipping minister Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury, Chairman of Runner Group Hafizur Rahman Khan, MD and CEO Reazul Haque Chowdhury and others were present as the chief guests at the reception.

Poet Nirmalendu Gunn, singer Shaheen Samad and singer Md. Monowar Hossain Khan were honoured on the occasion in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of culture.

