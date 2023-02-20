A. Rouf Chowdhury’s dua mahfil tomorrow

A Dua Mahfil will be held on 21st February (Tuesday) at the Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) following the Asr prayers tomorrow. All of his friends, colleagues & well-wishers are requested to attend this Dua Mahfil, seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

A. Rouf Chowdhury, 86, passed away on 18 February 2023. He was the Founding Chairman of Rangs, Rancon, and Sea Resources Group, ex-Chairman of Bank Asia Ltd., and Director of Mediaworld Ltd.

He was a well-known industrialist and a visionary leader who established more than 50 companies over the past 40 years. He is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and his daughters Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.

A. Rouf Chowdhury also founded many successful industrial enterprises, spanning over a plethora of industries such as Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, IT, Deep-Sea Fishing, Telecommunications, Electronics, Media and Financial Institutions. He leaves behind a rich legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership that will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders.

His final resting place is in his ancestral village in Malkhanagar, Munshiganj, where he was laid to rest beside his parents' graves.