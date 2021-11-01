Rotary working remote areas for distressed people: Mozammel Haque

Corporates

Rotary working remote areas for distressed people: Mozammel Haque

Rotary working remote areas for distressed people: Mozammel Haque

Rotarians are playing an important role for the distressed people in remote areas where others cannot reach them, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

He made the remarks at an event organised by Rotary International Bangladesh District 3281 to honour the best Rotarians, reads a press release.

The minister also urged the Rotarians to prepare for the future challenges of humanity.

Former district governor M Rubayet Hossain, Jamal Uddin, Selim Reza, Shamsul Huda, M Hafizullah, Dr Ishtiaq Zaman, Safina Rahman, SAM Shawkat Hossain and other leaders of Rotary spoke on the occasion.

The minister presented Rotary's Best Service Award to Rotarian Abul Khair Chowdhury for his outstanding contribution as Lieutenant Governor of Rotary and Chairman of the Media Committee.

Kushtia Rotary Club and Dhaka Rotary Club have received the highest crest and honour at the club level.

Moreover, the minister also honoured other successful Rotarians.
 

