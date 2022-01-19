Rotary’s Boat Ambulance project provides excellent health services to riverside people

A district governor official club visit programme was held by Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan on Tuesday (18 January) evening at the capital.

"Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan is providing medical services for distressed people by its Boat Ambulance project," said Rotary Governor Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui.

A press release has been issued on the occasion whereby it has been stated that Cosmopolitan Rotary has been delivering commendable health services under its Boat Ambulance project at Naria of Shariatpur district for the riverside distressed people.Presided over by Club President Hosne Ara Poly, the ceremony was addressed by Lieutenant Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, Rotary Leader Dr Iqbal Karim, Monjurul Huq, Rakib Sarder, Abdus Salek, Nurun Nesa Begum, Sayed Saidul Huq Mintu, Tofazzol Patwary, President Elect Omar Faruq, Mahmudul Hassan and others.

Rotary Club of Trumbull of USA co-operating this project for last 7 years. Doctors of Rotary reaches riverside people with medicine and other equipment, the release added.

Rotary Governor Faruqui also called upon Rotarians to combat Covid-19 crisis.