Rotary implements 2,000 development projects

Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan were held at Dhaka on 17 September. Photo: Courtesy

Rotary Governor Engineer MA Wahab has said that the organisation completed over 2,000 different development projects in Bangladesh since July 2022.

"Rotary District 3281 in Bangladesh is the largest Rotary organisation in the world," he said while speaking at an event of Cosmopolitan Rotary held in Gulshan, Dhaka on Saturday (17 September).

He further noted that around 8,300 members of 309 clubs in this district are working relentlessly under the organisation, in the service of humanity, reads a press release.

Former Governor Zainul Abedin, Shamsul Huda, Hafizullah, Dr Ishtiaq Zaman, Shawkat Hossain, IPDG Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Governor (elect) Ashrafuzzaman Nannu were present on the occasion. Additional Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, former general secretary Rakib Sardar, club president Khandkar Omar Farooq, Nurunnessa Begum, Monirul Alam, Hosne Ara Poli, Ranjit Kumar Nath and others also spoke at the program.