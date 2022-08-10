Stop war and build a peaceful world: RI President Jennifar Jones

Rotary International (RI) President Jennifer Jones has called for the end of war and a peaceful world.

The first woman President of Rotary International made this call at a reception for Rotary held at the BICC auditorium in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, said a press release.

PP Sayed Mahbubur Rahman presided over the event.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Governor of Rotary Bangladesh District-3281 Engineer MA Wahab, former Governor Dr Mir Anisuzzaman, Governor-elect Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Governor-nominee Ibrahim Khalil Al Zayed Pinak, and District Secretaries Arif Zebtik and Shahed Siddique spoke at the programme.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Members of Parliament and Rotary leaders from across the country also attended the event.

"The world should be made livable for future generations. As a result of war and conflicts, the number of homeless people in the world is increasing day by day. People are dying in different parts of the world due to famine. This situation should end," said Jennifer Jones.

The rotary president also said that 1.3 million Rotarians and 20 million volunteers are constantly working in the service of humanity around the world.

Jennifer Jones met President Mohammad Abdul Hamid during her three-day visit to Bangladesh and laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32.

He visited the special medical unit of Kurmitola General Hospital which established by Rotary for general patients.