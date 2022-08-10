Stop war and build a peaceful world: RI President Jennifar Jones

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:49 pm

Related News

Stop war and build a peaceful world: RI President Jennifar Jones

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rotary International (RI) President Jennifer Jones has called for the end of war and a peaceful world.

The first woman President of Rotary International made this call at a reception for Rotary held at the BICC auditorium in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, said a press release.  

PP Sayed Mahbubur Rahman presided over the event.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Governor of Rotary Bangladesh District-3281 Engineer MA Wahab, former Governor Dr Mir Anisuzzaman, Governor-elect Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Governor-nominee Ibrahim Khalil Al Zayed Pinak, and District Secretaries Arif Zebtik and Shahed Siddique spoke at the programme.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Members of Parliament and Rotary leaders from across the country also attended the event.

"The world should be made livable for future generations. As a result of war and conflicts, the number of homeless people in the world is increasing day by day. People are dying in different parts of the world due to famine. This situation should end," said Jennifer Jones.

The rotary president also said that 1.3 million Rotarians and 20 million volunteers are constantly working in the service of humanity around the world.

Jennifer Jones met President Mohammad Abdul Hamid during her three-day visit to Bangladesh and laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32.

He visited the special medical unit of Kurmitola General Hospital which established by Rotary for general patients.

Bangladesh

Rotary International / Jennifar Jones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

1h | Videos
The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

5h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import