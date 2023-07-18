Rooppur nuclear power plant: Fuel to be shipped after acceptance inspection only

Rooppur nuclear power plant: Fuel to be shipped after acceptance inspection only

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Terming the delivery of nuclear fuel to the nuclear power plant as a complex multi-level process Alexey Deriy, Atomstroyexport Vice President and Director of Rooppur NPP Construction Project said, "It should meet all international safety standards. The fuel will not be shipped and delivered to the Rooppur NPP until all necessary inspections and scheduled procedures have been completed." 

He further said that the acceptance inspection will be held in Novosibirsk Russia in the near future.

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) recently issued the Class B, D, and E licenses to the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) for handling, storage, and transportation of nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Class B license authorises the purchase, ownership, handling, and storage of nuclear materials, class D license allows a Russian transport company to transport nuclear materials, while class E provides for the authority of nuclear materials import.

The official ceremony held in Pabna to hand over the licenses was attended by Architect Yeafesh Osman, minister for Science and Technology; Ziaul Hasan, senior secretary, MoST; Engr. Md. Muzammel Haque, chairman, BAERA; Alexey Ferapontov, Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor), Russia, Andrei Petrov, first deputy director general for Nuclear Power of the Rosatom State Corporation and President, ASE.

Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW is being constructed under the Russian design. VVER 1200 is an evolutionary generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.

 

 

 

 

