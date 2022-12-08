Robi launches cloud service

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 06:00 pm

Robi launches cloud service

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Robi has launched its enhanced and revamped cloud service for the enterprise sector at a city hotel today. Robi has unveiled the most comprehensive cloud service under its Enterprise Business brand- "Robi for Business".

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) was present at the launching ceremony as the chief guest, read a media release.

Haznah Md. Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present at the program as the special guest.

Robi's CEO, Rajeev Sethi along with senior officials of the leading corporate houses of the country were also in attendance. Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble outlined the company's proposition for its enterprise clients with its cloud service in his welcome speech. 

Highly reliable, scalable, secure, flexible, cost effective (Payment in Taka, instead of Dollar), low latency, and rapidly deployable- Robi's cloud service comes with the most popular functionalities sought after by the business enterprises all over the world, read the PR.

These functionalities include- Cloud Container Engine, Elastic Load Balance, Auto Scaling, Elastic Cloud Server, Cloud Backup and Recover service, Cloud Web Application Firewall, Image Management Service, Object Storage Service, and Virtual Private Network.

Speaking on the occasion, Robi's CEO, Rajeev Sethi said: "We are unveiling the first ever fully kitted cloud solution of the country to take your business to the next level. I would like to emphasize that we are the first organization of the country to offer such a rich array of cloud service. We are ready to host and serve the entire enterprise sector of the country with the full range of our cloud service."

Haznah Md. Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh said: "I take this opportunity to congratulate the Robi family for reaching the monumental milestone of 25 years."

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, BSEC said: "As we become more interconnected with the global economy, we need to up our game to remain in contention at the global level. Cloud computing, in this context, can be a great enabler for our small, medium, and well as large enterprise organizations. I am sure Robi will win the trust of the enterprise sector with their customer centric cloud service."

