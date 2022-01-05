Rezaul Hossain set to become next CEO of upay

Corporates

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:16 am

Related News

Rezaul Hossain set to become next CEO of upay

He is the co-founder of digital financial service Nagad

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:16 am
Rezaul Hossain set to become next CEO of upay

Rezaul Hossain is going to join UCB Fintech Company Limited next week, as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

UCB Fintech Company Limited, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited, has been offering mobile financial services (MFS) under the brand name "upay".

Rezaul Hossain is the co-founder of the Bangladesh Post Office-backed digital financial service "Nagad". 

"I am going to take the new responsibility within the next week. As I have a long vision for the advancement of the country's financial technology sector, I would like to dedicate my expertise and experience to better financial inclusion," Rezaul Hossain told The Business Standard.

Rezaul has more than 26 years of experience in sales, marketing, and distributions and worked for many top local and global companies in leadership positions, including Grameenphone, Citycell, Airtel, and bKash.

He led the commercial division of bKash from 2011 to 2017 as the chief commercial officer. Under his leadership, bKash acquired over 22 million customers within five years of its operation. 

Later in 2018, he co-founded "Nagad" in collaboration with a group of young, vibrant, and energetic entrepreneurs. Which is now the second-largest digital financial service provider in the country.

He is also the founder of some successful enterprises in Bangladesh, including Setu Digital Limited, Kiu BD Limited, and Celero Limited.

upay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

1h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

2h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

2h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

1h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

1h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

1h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership