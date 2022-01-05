Rezaul Hossain set to become next CEO of upay

Rezaul Hossain is going to join UCB Fintech Company Limited next week, as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

UCB Fintech Company Limited, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited, has been offering mobile financial services (MFS) under the brand name "upay".

Rezaul Hossain is the co-founder of the Bangladesh Post Office-backed digital financial service "Nagad".

"I am going to take the new responsibility within the next week. As I have a long vision for the advancement of the country's financial technology sector, I would like to dedicate my expertise and experience to better financial inclusion," Rezaul Hossain told The Business Standard.

Rezaul has more than 26 years of experience in sales, marketing, and distributions and worked for many top local and global companies in leadership positions, including Grameenphone, Citycell, Airtel, and bKash.

He led the commercial division of bKash from 2011 to 2017 as the chief commercial officer. Under his leadership, bKash acquired over 22 million customers within five years of its operation.

Later in 2018, he co-founded "Nagad" in collaboration with a group of young, vibrant, and energetic entrepreneurs. Which is now the second-largest digital financial service provider in the country.

He is also the founder of some successful enterprises in Bangladesh, including Setu Digital Limited, Kiu BD Limited, and Celero Limited.