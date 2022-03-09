Pubali Bank observes International Women's Day

Pubali Bank observes International Women&#039;s Day

Pubali Bank has observed International Women's Day with due dignity along with the rest of the world with the aim of establishing equal participation and equal rights of women in all spheres of development.

Women employees were honoured by cutting cakes at all the branches of Pubali Bank across the country on Tuesday (8 March), reads a press release. 

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present as the chief guest at the function held at the head office. 

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer of the Bank was present as a special guest. 

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the Bank Zahid Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain and all the Executives and Division Heads of the head office and women employees of the head office were present on the occasion.

