Pubali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Award

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:39 pm

Pubali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Pubali Bank Limited has received Best Corporate Award-2020 by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB). 

Recently the award was given to Pubali Bank Limited at a hotel in the capital, reads a press release. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP presented the Award to Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of Pubali Bank Limited. 

Mohammad Liton Miah, General Manager and CFO of Pubali Bank was also present.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC; Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Past President of FBCCI and AKM Delwer Hussain, President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) were present as special guests. 

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the programme. 
 

