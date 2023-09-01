Project Komol: JCI Dhaka Uptown completes 5th phase of sanitary pads distribution

Corporates

Press Release
01 September, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:18 am

Related News

Project Komol: JCI Dhaka Uptown completes 5th phase of sanitary pads distribution

Press Release
01 September, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JCI Dhaka Uptown has completed the 5th phase of sanitary pads distribution under its female hygiene project Komol 3.0.

On 29th of August 2023, the team of JCI Dhaka Uptown went to Mirpur Kalshi Pushpokoli school where they supported hundreds of female students with sanitary pads and took a session on menstrual hygiene and spread awareness of cervical cancer too.

President of JCI Dhaka Uptown  Raisa Naser Khan was present there along with her husband Shams.

From her board, Vice President Faijannur Akhon, Committee Chair Barrister Tazrian Reza & general member Tulon were present at the project execution.

In 2021, the project was launched by the General member Raisa Naser Khan. The unprecedented situation of Covid-19 was massive during the time. The project was done on a smaller scale with a selected number of slums.

The research & development team "The Help Project" collaborated with this project for data on sanitisation and hygiene which created a greater impact in identifying the targeted people for the campaign.

Furthermore, the project was continued in 2022 while Raisa Naser Khan was a board member and was elected as the vice president of the organisation and sanitary pads were distributed in the slums and a few female madrasas. The sponsor of the project was her own company Glamshow.

An online campaign with fashion bloggers and famous entrepreneurs has also been executed through social media.

For example, Bushra Kabir, Afsara Tasnim, Kingtisha & Tazrian Nity etc. female influencers made videos of the awareness campaign and uploaded them on their social media platform.

The slogan was "With better hygiene, comes better health"

In 2023,  Raisa Naser was elected as the local president of JCI Dhaka Uptown. She then expanded the project outside Dhaka and went the extra mile to reach out to the rural people who need support for menstrual hygiene products.

Not only distribution of sanitary pads but menstrual hygiene sessions were also carried out. The awareness was massive and the females who were not even aware of using sanitary pads started using them. They are also facilitated with a menstrual hygiene check-up from Shinasas Healthcare.

Raisa said, "Being the director of Shinasa Healthcare Ltd, this is something I can do for the community as I have my ability to provide for them. If I am able to facilitate my sisters like this and help the community for better health and hygiene, it will give me peace and contentment. By now, we have finished up to 7000 girls and women.

JCI Dhaka Uptown is also targeting the UNDP sustainable goals of gender equality, good health and quality education by providing sanitary pads and female hygiene education to the transgender community as well.

The team has completed the project in a few districts, including Chandpur, Sylhet, and Dhaka, and is committed to reaching out to more districts by the end of the year.

JCI Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans