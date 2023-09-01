Project Komol: JCI Dhaka Uptown completes 5th phase of sanitary pads distribution

JCI Dhaka Uptown has completed the 5th phase of sanitary pads distribution under its female hygiene project Komol 3.0.

On 29th of August 2023, the team of JCI Dhaka Uptown went to Mirpur Kalshi Pushpokoli school where they supported hundreds of female students with sanitary pads and took a session on menstrual hygiene and spread awareness of cervical cancer too.

President of JCI Dhaka Uptown Raisa Naser Khan was present there along with her husband Shams.

From her board, Vice President Faijannur Akhon, Committee Chair Barrister Tazrian Reza & general member Tulon were present at the project execution.

In 2021, the project was launched by the General member Raisa Naser Khan. The unprecedented situation of Covid-19 was massive during the time. The project was done on a smaller scale with a selected number of slums.

The research & development team "The Help Project" collaborated with this project for data on sanitisation and hygiene which created a greater impact in identifying the targeted people for the campaign.

Furthermore, the project was continued in 2022 while Raisa Naser Khan was a board member and was elected as the vice president of the organisation and sanitary pads were distributed in the slums and a few female madrasas. The sponsor of the project was her own company Glamshow.

An online campaign with fashion bloggers and famous entrepreneurs has also been executed through social media.

For example, Bushra Kabir, Afsara Tasnim, Kingtisha & Tazrian Nity etc. female influencers made videos of the awareness campaign and uploaded them on their social media platform.

The slogan was "With better hygiene, comes better health"

In 2023, Raisa Naser was elected as the local president of JCI Dhaka Uptown. She then expanded the project outside Dhaka and went the extra mile to reach out to the rural people who need support for menstrual hygiene products.

Not only distribution of sanitary pads but menstrual hygiene sessions were also carried out. The awareness was massive and the females who were not even aware of using sanitary pads started using them. They are also facilitated with a menstrual hygiene check-up from Shinasas Healthcare.

Raisa said, "Being the director of Shinasa Healthcare Ltd, this is something I can do for the community as I have my ability to provide for them. If I am able to facilitate my sisters like this and help the community for better health and hygiene, it will give me peace and contentment. By now, we have finished up to 7000 girls and women.

JCI Dhaka Uptown is also targeting the UNDP sustainable goals of gender equality, good health and quality education by providing sanitary pads and female hygiene education to the transgender community as well.

The team has completed the project in a few districts, including Chandpur, Sylhet, and Dhaka, and is committed to reaching out to more districts by the end of the year.