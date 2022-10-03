JCI Dhaka Sparks, HRPSB organize session on ‘Inclusive HRM in the New Normal’

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:06 pm

JCI Dhaka Sparks, a local extension of JCI Bangladesh and affiliated with Junior Chamber International, organised a technical discussion session in collaboration with Human Resources Professionals Society of Bangladesh (HRPSB) on Inclusive HRM in the new-normal on Saturday at the conference room of JCI Bangladesh office. 

The event focused on constructive information sharing session followed by an interactive dialogue as the drastic change in employment scenarios post Covid-19 calls for addressing the current HR related issues in addition change management and investing in personnel, says a press release.

In her speech as special guest, Ismat Jahan, the 2022 National Treasurer of JCI Bangladesh and the Head of HR of e-Generation Ltd, talked about issues of pay gap, change management and leveraging the productivity post covid employment scenario. 

Expert HR Speakers were Shahriar Rohmotullah, Secretary General of HRPSB who talked about Empathy Deficit vs. HR in addition to its impact on organizational performance and Zerin Tasnim, Academician and Governing Board Member of HRPSB, talked about work-life balance and its management in the new normal.

Farhana Rahman Urmi, Head of HR of The Business Standard and member of JCI Dhaka Sparks made an additional contribution to the intellectual discourse, sharing candid examples of successful HR strategies in the pandemic including job security, training needs assessment and people-oriented investments. 

The session was moderated by Shahmina Isha Mannan, Founding Local President of JCI Dhaka Sparks. Local President of JCI Dhaka Aspirants also joined in the discussion. 

The chair of the organizing committee of the event was Tukhbita Afroz Nawmi, Director of JCI Dhaka Sparks and Joint Secretary of HRPSB. Board members and general members of JCI Dhaka Sparks along with HR Professionals joined in at the event that is a part of JCI Dhaka Sparks' initiative in collaboration with HRPSB to support the reemployment of those who lost their jobs during Covid-19 pandemic.

