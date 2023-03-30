JCI Dhaka Dynamic to train 21 visually impaired people

30 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:51 pm

JCI Dhaka Dynamic to train 21 visually impaired people

JCI Dhaka Dynamic will provide training for 21 visually impaired people at Mirpur's Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO).

The second batch trainees of "project enable" will participate in the training session, reads a press release.

Project enable creates job opportunity for the disabled people through trainings. It is a joint initiative by JCI Dhaka Dynamic with Techfie Solution, Pier Partner, Brandsmith Trading. 

The projected is being implemented with the support of Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO).

It is a residential scheme which provides training as well as food and accommodation for the trainees. 

Pier Partner's experienced instructors will provide the training which will start this month. 

Participants in this training will learn to prepare themselves to work in a professional environment, understanding the process of team work, following work instructions and taking responsibility for work in a real environment with professionalism. 

Employment will be arranged according to the skills of the trainees. 

Apart from the opportunities, practical training will also be provided for everyone to discover their own strengths, take leadership and understand leadership roles, be professional and employable in other workplaces.

