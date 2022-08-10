Prof Shibli Rubaiyat elected Vice Chair for IOSCO

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam has been elected as Vice Chair for the first time in Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

He will hold the post during the period 2022 to 2024, reads a press release.

Dr Shri Biren Sikder, member of parliament of Magura 2 constituency and advisor of Krishibid Group, Chairman Dr Rafiqul Islam Sarkar, Managing Director Ali Afzal, and Vice Chairman Engr Rahmatullah, congratulated him with a crest on this special achievement.

The release also states that the country and the country's capital market will benefit from the confirmed position of Bangladesh in the IOSCO.

This is the first time Bangladesh has achieved such a position in the international organisation consisting of capital market regulatory agencies from all over the world.

According to the release, the current number of members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), established in 1983, is 233.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has been a member of IOSCO's highest standard 'A' category since 2013.