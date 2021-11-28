Prize giving ceremony of NEST 1.0 held

28 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
The final round and prize distribution ceremony of NEST 1.0 was held on Saturday on the premises of United International University (UIU).

The event featured top 15 teams, out of which 11 teams had the opportunity to present their unique ideas, according to a press release.

The top 5 teams were awarded cash prizes to kickstart their journey while each team placing from 6th to 15th position was awarded a brand new laptop.

The first ever "Next Gen Entrepreneurs Stay Together (NEST) 1.0" was organised by CKH network as an initiative to promote new entrepreneurial minds, creativity, idea generation, and passion by recognising innovative ideas for new products, services, and technology by giving them a chance to incubate their ideas and turning them into the next big business. 

The winners of the grand prize of the competition were from Adamjee Cantonment College, Team Wastech Bangladesh. Team Xero(BRAC University), Team Luminous Teens(St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School), Team Master Moshai(KUET), and Team Udairy(BUET) placed as first, second, third, and fourth runners-up respectively.

Masudur Rahim, chairman of Prime Finance and Investments Limited attended as the chief guest of the event. 

He remarked, "CKH network has organised an impactful event that would tremendously help and motivate our future entrepreneurs to come up with innovative solutions to unique problems posed in our society." 

UIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman attended as the special guest of honor. 

He thanked CKH network in his speech and expressed his delight about UIU being a part of this initiative. 

He also added, "We need more entrepreneurs among us. NEST 1.0 could be the catalyst that would drive our bright, talented minds into becoming the leaders and open new doors to entrepreneurship in the future." 

The final round of the competition was judged by an esteemed panel of judges which included Mr. Masudur Rahim, Chairman of Prime Finance and Investments Limited, Mr. Tauseef Iqbal Ali, Director, Prime Finance and Investments Limited, Mr.Ahsan Kabir Khan, MD of Prime Finance and Investments Limited, Mohammed Shahidul Islam, EVP and CFO, Prime Finance Investments Limited and Coach Kamrul Hasan, Founder and CEO of CKH Network. 

Moreover, the Director of Student Affairs and Career Counselling, UIU, Mr. Manzurul Haque Khan and Deputy Director & Head of Public Relations, UIU, Mr. Abu Sadat were also present during the event.

