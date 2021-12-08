CKH Network to hold day-long job fair at UIU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CKH Network is going to hold a day-long job fair on Thursday (9 December) at United International University, Dhaka.

Over 36 organisations – local, international, and multinational – will be joining the event to interview job seekers for more than 500 vacancies, reads a press release.

The fair will provide fresh graduates and young professionals with employment opportunity.

The companies that would be there at the job fair are - Bangladesh Finance, Nestle Bangladesh, City Group, Kona Software Lab, SSG, Meena Bazar, Mahmood Group, HungryNaki, ACI Limited, BTrac Solution, Rokomari.com, Rupayan Group, Panjeree Publications, Augmedix, ACCA, Asrotex, United Group, ACME, Kalyar Replica Limited, Akij Venture Limited, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Resort and Spa, Matador Group, Anwar Group, Astha Life Insurance, Expo Group, Team, Interactive Care, Jatri, Genex Infosys, and Pathao.

Additionally, CKH network will also organise a special event titled "ICT for Digital Bangladesh powered by Bangladesh Finance," which will also mark the closing to the 9-day event, "NextGen Leaders Job Readiness Summit."

The event aims to shed light on the current status and scope of the ICT sector. This event would be followed by a "Career Development" session for job seekers attending the fair.

"The career development session at the event will be an excellent opportunity for job seekers to obtain insightful advice and practical tips for career choice and professional growth from industry leaders and experts," said CEO and founder of CKH Network, Coach Kamrul Hasan in a press briefing.

