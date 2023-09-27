Prime Bank’s Neera signs agreement with Moshal Mental Health

27 September, 2023, 05:40 pm
Prime Bank's Neera has recently signed an agreement with Moshal Mental Health at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka. Moshal Mental Health is one of the fastest growing mental health organisation in Bangladesh. 

Neera - a Prime Bank initiative for women is not only a banking service, it ensures financial inclusion, independence, self-care and wellness. Neera has always focused on enabling women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets. 

Under this deal, Prime Bank's women banking - Neera customers will enjoy 15% discount on all sessions with Moshal's Mental Health, reads a press release.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Maria Mumu, founder and president of Moshal Mental Health, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Shaila Abedin, head of Affluent Segment & Women Banking of Prime Bank and Armin Akhter, treasurer, Moshal Mental Health and other high officials of respective organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.
 

