Prime Bank signed agreement with Portonics Limited

Corporates

Press Release
24 July, 2023, 05:35 pm
Press Release
Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Portonics Limited at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka. 

Portonics Limited is one of the largest online payment aggregators in Bangladesh. 

Under the deal, Prime Bank internet banking user will be able to make payments at all merchants under Portonics Limited and Prime Bank credit card holders will enjoy up to 36 months EMI facility, reads a press release. 

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Sadiqur Rahman, vice president of Portonics Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & ADC of Prime Bank and other high officials of respective organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.
 

Prime Bank

