Prime Bank signs agreement with Evercare Hospital Dhaka

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Evercare Hospital Dhaka at bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Under the agreement, Evercare Hospital Dhaka will provide special healthcare packages to priority banking Customers of Prime Bank PLC, reads a press release.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer of Evercare Hospital Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Tamanna Quadry, Head of Priority Banking of Prime Bank PLC.; AM Abul Kashem Rony, Head of Corporate Marketing of Evercare Hospital Dhaka and other officials from both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.