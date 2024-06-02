Prime Bank signs agreement with TAHOOR

Prime Bank signs agreement with TAHOOR

Prime Bank PLC, a top-tier second generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with TAHOOR, one of the reputed and elegant Muslim apparel brands.

According to the agreement, Bank's privilege Customers will get 10% and all cardholders will get 8% discount on purchasing products from TAHOOR, reads a press release.

Recently a signing ceremony was held between these two organizations at Bank's Gulshan corporate office.

Md. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director, Prime Bank PLC, and Hanium Maria Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of TAHOOR signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. At this time, Tamanna Quadry, Head of Priority Banking, Prime Bank and Md. Asadujjaman Juwel, Manager, Business Development, TAHOOR were present.   

TAHOOR is one of the reputed and elegant Muslim apparel brands for urban ladies with a pioneer and leader of quality and innovative creation in the fashion industry in Bangladesh who has already place his foundation with uniqueness and creativity in manufacturing & supplying modest and modern Muslim apparel for both domestic and international use.

