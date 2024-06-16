Prime Bank partners with B-Trac Solutions to ensure safe transportation for working women

Prime Bank partners with B-Trac Solutions to ensure safe transportation for working women

Prime Bank PLC has partnered with B-Trac Solutions Ltd to ensure a safe transportation of working women during the journey of their working life.

Recently a Signing Ceremony was held between the organizations in bank's Gulshan corporate office. Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and M Tanvir Siddique, Chief Executive Officer of B-Trac Solutions Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, B-Trac Solutions Ltd offers a Mobile Application "NIRAPATH" which will help to ensure a safe trip of women entrepreneurs and corporate women during the journey.

Shaila Abedin, Head of Women Banking & Affluent Segment of Prime Bank PLC and Siraz Uddin, Head of Sales of B-Trac Solutions Ltd. and other high officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.

