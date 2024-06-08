Prime Bank expands reach in Faridpur through new agent banking outlet

08 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second-generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently inaugurated a new Agent Banking Outlet at Sorno Komol Market on Rajbari intersection, Faridpur Sadar.

The outlet will be under the supervision of Prime Bank PLC's Faridpur Branch and will be operated by Chacha Bhatija Enterprise in the locality, reads a press release.

Prime Bank PLC Deputy Managing Director Md Nazeem A Choudhury and District Jubo Mohila League Convener Ruksana Ahmed Mehebi inaugurated the outlet, aiming to widen Prime Bank's distribution channels and help serve more customers in the country.

Prime Bank's Head of Agent Banking & Financial Inclusion Division, Mohammad Aminur Rahman, and other officials were also present during the event.

