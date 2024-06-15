Prime Bank PLC partners with Mana Bay

Prime Bank PLC., a leading second generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Mana Bay at bank's Gulshan corporate office. Under this partnership, Mana Bay will give Buy 3 tickets Get 1 free for all card holders of Prime Bank PLC.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC., and Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President of Mana Bay signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, Head of Cards & ADC Business Department of Prime Bank PLC.; Arifa Afroz, Sr. Manager Marketing of Mana Bay and other officials from both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.