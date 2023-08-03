Prime Bank customers offered discounts at Water Garden Resort & Spa

Corporates

Press Release
03 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 06:14 pm

Related News

Prime Bank customers offered discounts at Water Garden Resort & Spa

Press Release
03 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 06:14 pm

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Water Garden Resort & Spa, a resort in the country. 

The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premise, to ensure its customers will be able to avail significant benefits at the Water Garden Resort & Spa located in Tangail, reads a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy 50% discounts on room & banquet hall rent and 10% discount on A-La-Carte Menu at the esteemed Water Garden Resort & Spa. 

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Chairman of Water Garden Resort & Spa, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & ADC of Prime Bank and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

3h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

5h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

4h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low