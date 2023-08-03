Prime Bank customers offered discounts at Water Garden Resort & Spa

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Water Garden Resort & Spa, a resort in the country.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premise, to ensure its customers will be able to avail significant benefits at the Water Garden Resort & Spa located in Tangail, reads a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy 50% discounts on room & banquet hall rent and 10% discount on A-La-Carte Menu at the esteemed Water Garden Resort & Spa.

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Chairman of Water Garden Resort & Spa, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & ADC of Prime Bank and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.